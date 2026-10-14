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'I was in the stands!' – Iago Aspas fires warning to Juventus ahead of emotional European night
Juventus return to site of historic European setback
Juventus face Celta Vigo at Balaidos on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League, revisiting the venue of one of their most memorable European exits. The two clubs last met in the 1999/2000 UEFA Cup Round of 16, where Celta overturned a 1-0 first-leg defeat by hammering Juventus 4-0 in Spain.
The Italian side enter Thursday's clash in far superior current form after dismantling NEC Nijmegen 5-0 in their opener.
Celta veteran Iago Aspas admitted the arrival of Juventus brings special memories back to Vigo.
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Aspas recalls watching Celta dismantle Juventus in 2000
Speaking to reporters ahead of the match, Aspas revealed he witnessed Celta's famous win over Juventus as a child from the Balaidos stands. "This is a great match, very special, but it is still just one of eight in the league phase," Aspas noted.
"I was in the stands that day in Balaidos, and being on the field now makes it even more special."
"We have to start winning three points at a time and give the fans something to cheer about."
Dominant possession contrast awaits Bianconeri
Juventus will need to manage a tactical setup that saw Celta complete 92 per cent of their passes on Matchday 1, the highest accuracy in the competition. Former Fiorentina defender Marcos Alonso also features for Celta, though he faces a personal record of never beating Juventus in five previous attempts.
The Bianconeri rely on their own midfield control and the clinical form of Randal Kolo Muani to break down the hosts.
Juventus aim to secure back-to-back Europa League wins for the first time this season.
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Crucial points at stake in league phase race
While Celta enter the match on a three-game European losing streak, their strong record of remaining unbeaten in nine opening home matches of European campaigns presents a clear test for Juventus.
A positive result in Spain would keep Juventus firmly on course for automatic knockout qualification.
The match kicks off at Balaidos on Thursday night.
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