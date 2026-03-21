Juventus: a narrow victory was never on the cards; a chance squandered due to two glaring errors. Vlahovic and Milik return and prove themselves better than David and Openda

One might say that, on points, Juventus deserved to win. And that’s true. But there’s no such thing as a ‘victory on points’ in football…

Instead, there is regret – for Spalletti – at having thrown away the chance to clinch fourth place, now under threat from both Como and Roma. All down to a couple of glaring, crass errors, which overshadow any discussion of team play and overall performance. The famous details that make all the difference. The equaliser: Cambiaso beaten by Berardi and Bremer beaten to the ball by Pinamonti. The missed penalty: Locatelli’s shot was weak and straight down the middle.

And everything else matters relatively little. Because in football – precisely – there is no such thing as a ‘victory on points’.