Ivan Toney Brentford 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Jurgen Klopp reveals the 'nice conversation' Liverpool manager had with Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Ivan ToneyLiverpoolJuergen KloppBrentford vs LiverpoolBrentfordPremier League

Jurgen Klopp revealed that he had a "nice conversation" with Brentford striker Ivan Toney after Liverpool beat his team 4-1 on Saturday.

  • Klopp had a hearty chat with Toney
  • The manager spilled the beans to the press
  • Hailed the striker's skills in front of goal

