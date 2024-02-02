Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool are sweating on Darwin Nunez's fitness ahead of Arsenal clash as unpredictable striker suffers 'very painful' injury against Chelsea

Darwin Nunez is doubtful for Liverpool's top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal on Sunday after suffering a painful injury to his foot against Chelsea.

  • Nunez hurt his foot against Chelsea
  • It is heavily bruised but has no fracture
  • Might be forced to miss the clash against Arsenal

