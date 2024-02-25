‘Jurgen Klopp’s kids against billion pound bottle jobs!’ - Liverpool’s Carabao Cup triumph over big-spending Chelsea saluted by Man Utd legend Gary Neville as youngsters cover for injured superstars
Liverpool overcame injury issues to beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, with Gary Neville hailing “Klopp’s kids against billion pound bottle jobs!”
- Blues have spent heavily in transfer market
- Missed some big chances at Wembley
- Reds have three more trophies to aim at