'It's not cool!' - Jurgen Klopp provides injury updates on Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai

Jurgen Klopp provided crucial injury updates on Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of hosting Burnley.

Salah yet to recover from muscle injury
Szoboszlai & Alcantara also sidelined
Bradley unavailable due to personal reasons