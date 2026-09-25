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Jurgen Klopp admits Germany 'can play better' after Cody Gakpo denies new boss debut victory over Netherlands
Late drama at the Johan Cruyff Arena
The dawn of the Klopp era arrived with all the intensity expected of a clash between these two storied European rivals, yet it ended in a share of the spoils. Germany appeared to be heading for a statement victory on Dutch soil after Felix Nmecha had given them a first-half lead. However, Klopp’s hopes of a perfect start were dashed in the 92nd minute when Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo found the net to ensure a dramatic finish to the UEFA Nations League encounter. The result leaves both sides chasing Greece at the top of Group A2, following the Greeks' victory over Serbia.
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Klopp's verdict on Germany
The manager's assessment focused heavily on the balance between industry and creativity. He clearly feels that while the foundations of hard work and passion were present, the technical execution needs refinement as the players adapt to his specific tactical demands. Germany showed flashes of the high-pressing style synonymous with Klopp's best teams, but they also struggled to retain possession under pressure in the second half.
"There's a long list of things that went well," Klopp told RTL. “I was very, very, very pleased with a lot of the individual performances. Overall, I was very happy with the passion we showed. We can play better and play more football, that’s for sure. We created work for ourselves, which meant we had to run and put in the effort – it was demanding for both teams. I would have really loved to win, but I’m happy enough with the point."
Injury woes hamper tactical plans
Klopp’s debut was far from straightforward, as he had to navigate significant personnel issues even before the match began. The German camp suffered a major blow during the warm-up when Jamal Musiala was forced to withdraw from the starting lineup due to a muscular complaint. Things went from bad to worse just thirty minutes into the match when Arsenal forward Kai Havertz was forced off following a heavy challenge.
"Both are currently undergoing an MRI. I hope we get the diagnosis this evening. But of course, this isn't great. I hope it's nothing serious. The lads are probably out for us. But hopefully, they'll be back in action relatively quickly," Klopp explained.
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Looking ahead to the Greek challenge
While the draw feels like two points dropped given the timing of Gakpo’s equaliser, Germany occupy a respectable position as they continue their Nations League campaign. The focus now shifts immediately to Sunday’s clash against Greece, where Klopp will be searching for his first three points on the international stage. The short turnaround will test the recovery levels of a squad that Klopp described as having undergone a "demanding" shift in Amsterdam, but it also offers an immediate opportunity to iron out the creases he identified.
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