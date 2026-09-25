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Netherlands v Germany - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD1Getty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

Jurgen Klopp admits Germany 'can play better' after Cody Gakpo denies new boss debut victory over Netherlands

J. Klopp
Germany
Netherlands
UEFA Nations League A

Jurgen Klopp has expressed a mixture of pride and frustration after his first match as Germany head coach ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. Despite taking a first-half lead, the Nationalmannschaft were denied a winning start to the Klopp era by a late equaliser at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

  • Late drama at the Johan Cruyff Arena

    The dawn of the Klopp era arrived with all the intensity expected of a clash between these two storied European rivals, yet it ended in a share of the spoils. Germany appeared to be heading for a statement victory on Dutch soil after Felix Nmecha had given them a first-half lead. However, Klopp’s hopes of a perfect start were dashed in the 92nd minute when Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo found the net to ensure a dramatic finish to the UEFA Nations League encounter. The result leaves both sides chasing Greece at the top of Group A2, following the Greeks' victory over Serbia.

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  • Netherlands v Germany - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD1Getty Images Sport

    Klopp's verdict on Germany

    The manager's assessment focused heavily on the balance between industry and creativity. He clearly feels that while the foundations of hard work and passion were present, the technical execution needs refinement as the players adapt to his specific tactical demands. Germany showed flashes of the high-pressing style synonymous with Klopp's best teams, but they also struggled to retain possession under pressure in the second half.

    "There's a long list of things that went well," Klopp told RTL. “I was very, very, very pleased with a lot of the individual performances. Overall, I was very happy with the passion we showed. We can play better and play more football, that’s for sure. We created work for ourselves, which meant we had to run and put in the effort – it was demanding for both teams. I would have really loved to win, but I’m happy enough with the point."

  • Injury woes hamper tactical plans

    Klopp’s debut was far from straightforward, as he had to navigate significant personnel issues even before the match began. The German camp suffered a major blow during the warm-up when Jamal Musiala was forced to withdraw from the starting lineup due to a muscular complaint. Things went from bad to worse just thirty minutes into the match when Arsenal forward Kai Havertz was forced off following a heavy challenge.

    "Both are currently undergoing an MRI. I hope we get the diagnosis this evening. But of course, this isn't great. I hope it's nothing serious. The lads are probably out for us. But hopefully, they'll be back in action relatively quickly," Klopp explained.

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  • Netherlands v Germany - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD1Getty Images Sport

    Looking ahead to the Greek challenge

    While the draw feels like two points dropped given the timing of Gakpo’s equaliser, Germany occupy a respectable position as they continue their Nations League campaign. The focus now shifts immediately to Sunday’s clash against Greece, where Klopp will be searching for his first three points on the international stage. The short turnaround will test the recovery levels of a squad that Klopp described as having undergone a "demanding" shift in Amsterdam, but it also offers an immediate opportunity to iron out the creases he identified.

UEFA Nations League A
Serbia crest
Serbia
SER
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
UEFA Nations League A
Germany crest
Germany
GER
Greece crest
Greece
GRE