Jurgen Klopp's magic touch! Florian Wirtz reveals secret talks behind Germany masterclass as Liverpool star shines for former Reds boss

Despite wearing the captain's armband in Munich, Wirtz downplayed its significance, attributing his performance to the tactical setup and the space afforded by the opposition.

"What do I need to be at my best? Ideally, a lot of space in every game so I can do what I want!" Wirtz joked. "It was a very good pass from Maxi [Mittelstadt]. I was hoping he would play it because it wasn't easy, and then I saw someone coming behind me and did what I did."

The emphatic victory serves as a statement of intent for the national side. Wirtz added: "I wouldn't say [my performance was] because of the armband. But of course, the opponent gave us more space because they were a bit more disorganised. That created more spaces that we utilised well. I think the combination play from the back line all the way to the striker was very good. It was of course important to win again, also for the team spirit, and to send a message to the outside world that we are good footballers and a good footballing nation."



