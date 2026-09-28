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Jurgen Klopp fiercely defends naming massive 44-man 'double squad' despite shock Germany defeat from Greece
Klopp justifies experimental 44-man roster
The dawn of the Klopp era in Germany has met its first significant roadblock following a stinging loss to Greece. The headline-grabbing decision to call up two separate squads totalling 44 players has drawn immediate scrutiny, yet the manager remains unrepentant. Speaking after the final whistle, Klopp made it clear that he will not be swayed by external criticism regarding his unconventional selection process.
"Tomorrow morning the boys who are arriving now will train. They aren't in sync either, I know that. Nevertheless, from my point of view, there was no alternative but to do it this way (double squad). I stand by it 100 per cent. But out there it starts: 'How can you possibly?' That's fine, everyone is allowed to have an opinion. We approached it this way and it felt great. That's what I just told the boys as well. Everything this week was top, except for a large part of this game, to be honest," the manager told ARD.
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Evolution over immediate results
Klopp’s strategy is rooted in a desire to overhaul the national team’s culture and talent pool simultaneously. By opening the door to dozens of new faces, he believes he is accelerating a necessary evolution, even if the results on the pitch are not yet reflective of that progress.
"The plan is to gather as much information as possible in these two and a half weeks. Imagine if we had simply brought the same team here that also played in the World Cup: I don't know if the game today would have looked so different. That would have been very bad news," Klopp explained.
"Now we are in the process of opening the door for many new faces. The new faces didn't do much wrong. It's also not about blaming anyone. Even for the established players, it's not easy to play with the youngsters. But I saw many positive things that just didn't lead to a dominant style of play."
Responsibility for tactical failures
While the manager defended his selection policy, he was quick to take full accountability for the tactical shortcomings displayed against a disciplined Greek side. The lack of clinical finishing and the inability to break down a low block were recurring themes throughout the evening.
Klopp was blunt in his assessment of his own role: "A lot. It is part of the process. Absolutely. The line-up, the composition, the substitutions: that is all 100 per cent on me. That we wouldn't completely tear apart a deep-standing Greek opponent without perhaps lacking a bit of luck in key scenes or having an outstanding goalkeeper there, that was clear. I could have lived with not winning this game by a high margin or not winning at all today, but you mustn't lose it."
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Pressure mounts on Klopp
This defeat leaves Germany in a precarious position in Group A2, sitting in third place with just one point from their opening two matches. In contrast, Greece have emerged as the surprise package of the tournament so far, sitting proudly at the top of the table with a perfect record of six points. Klopp must now find a way to galvanise his squad quickly, as the international calendar offers little time for reflection. Germany’s next opportunity to get their campaign back on track comes on October 1st, when they host Serbia in a must-win encounter. Just three days later, they will travel for a rematch against Greece, where they will be desperate to avenge this historic loss and prove that the Klopp revolution is still very much on track despite this early setback.
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