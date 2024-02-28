Julian Nagelsmann in demand! Man Utd facing stiff competition for 'priority' target to replace Erik ten Hag as Borussia Dortmund & Newcastle circle Julian NagelsmannBorussia DortmundManchester United

Julian Nagelsmann is on Borussia Dortmund's shortlist should they part ways with Edin Terzic, adding to a long list of suitors for the German manager.