Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Julian Alvarez left 'incredulous' after seeing Atletico Madrid penalty controversially disallowed in Champions League loss to Real Madrid

J. AlvarezAtletico MadridAtletico Madrid vs Real MadridReal MadridChampions League

Julian Alvarez has been left 'incredulous' after his penalty was controversially disallowed in Atletico Madrid's Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Alvarez's penalty controversially disallowed
  • Argentine left 'incredulous' after the match
  • Atletico knocked out of the Champions League
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches