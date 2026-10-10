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Yosua Arya

Liverpool plot SHOCK £60m swoop for out-of-favour Barcelona defender

Transfers
Liverpool
J. Kounde
Barcelona
LaLiga
Premier League

Liverpool are closely monitoring Jules Kounde after the versatile defender fell down the pecking order at Barcelona under manager Hansi Flick. The Catalan club are reportedly willing to listen to offers in the region of £60 million, presenting a major transfer opportunity for the Premier League side.

  • Liverpool circle out-of-favour Brca star

    Liverpool have been placed on high alert regarding the availability of Barcelona defender Kounde. According to Football Insider, the Premier League club have been informed that an offer of £60 million (€71m) could be enough to secure his services.

    The Frenchman has seen his status at Barca significantly weaken in recent months. Once considered an untouchable asset, the defender is now facing an uncertain future under the guidance of manager Flick.

    While £60m remains a hefty financial commitment, the establishment of a clear asking price marks a major breakthrough. It signals Barca's willingness to negotiate for a player who previously seemed completely off the market.

  • kounde(C)Getty Images

    Kounde suffers drastic drop in minutes

    Kounde’s situation in Catalonia has deteriorated rapidly during the current campaign. The 27-year-old has featured in just four Liga matches so far this season. Even more concerning for the French international is his recent spell on the sidelines. He has remained rooted to the bench as an unused substitute during Barcelona's last three league fixtures.

    This alarming lack of playing time has inevitably fuelled transfer speculation. Furthermore, Blaugrana's well-documented financial and salary constraints make Kounde a prime candidate to be sacrificed in order to balance the books.

  • Assessing Liverpool's defensive injury crisis

    Since arriving from Sevilla in 2022, Kounde has been highly regarded at Barcelona, making 193 appearances for the club. His ability to operate comfortably as both a right-back and a centre-back makes him a highly attractive proposition for potential suitors.

    Liverpool's interest arrives at a time when they are facing serious uncertainties on the right side of their defence. Conor Bradley is reportedly set to be sidelined until next year due to injury, while Jeremie Frimpong is struggling to make a convincing impact.

    Additionally, Ronald Araujo was brought in on loan from Barcelona during the summer, but Liverpool have yet to decide on his long-term future. With Joe Gomez also potentially departing Anfield at the end of the season, reinforcements are desperately needed.

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  • FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Weighing up a massive £60m investment

    Despite the clear interest, no formal negotiations have taken place between Liverpool and Barca at this stage. The Anfield hierarchy must now determine whether spending £60m on Kounde is the smartest solution to their defensive dilemmas. However, the landscape of this potential transfer has undeniably shifted. Kounde's diminished role under Flick has created a genuine opportunity in the market.

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Barcelona
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Premier League
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