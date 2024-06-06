Jude Bellingham or Vinicius Jr? Dates set for 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony & shortlist revealed – with two new prizes on offer in the men and women’s game
The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on October 28, but will Jude Bellingham or Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid walk off with the top award?
- Title of best player on the planet to be handed out
- Race for prestigious award dominated by Real stars
- Managers will also be recognised at glitzy show