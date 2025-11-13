Jude Bellingham benched! Thomas Tuchel to name strong England XI for Serbia clash but Real Madrid star set to miss out

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the ex-Chelsea, PSG and Borussia Dortmund coach said both players are competing for the same berth in his team, and that he would want to deploy his players in their best position rather than force them into the side.

“Rather than finding the best players a position to just have them on the field, it’s maybe better to put everyone in their best position and have a competition. At the moment, the competition is between the two of them,” Tuchel said.

“They are friends so it can also be a friendly competition. They don’t have to be enemies. They don’t have to hate each other. They are respectful. They are friends with each other and they fight at the moment for the same position.

“Can they play together? Yes, but in a different structure and at the moment it’s not the moment to change our structure.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!