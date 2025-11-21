Getty
Jude Bellingham could return to boyhood club Birmingham as Tom Brady's side reveal plans to re-sign 'greatest player on the planet' amid new stadium announcement
Retired shirt number: When Bellingham left Birmingham
Bellingham made his debut for the Blues aged just 16 years and 38 days. It did not take long for his potential to be noted, with heavyweight outfits from across Europe lining up to make a play for his signature. Manchester United were among those to be left disappointed.
The talented youngster made just 44 appearances for Birmingham before heading to Germany, but still saw his No.22 shirt retired - proving how highly he was regarded. He could not have imagined back then that an opportunity to grace that jersey again could present itself.
Birmingham are, however, daring to dream big. They have unveiled plans for a stunning new 62,000-seater stadium. That project, which comes at the cost of £1.2 billion, is intended to help propel the Blues to the top of domestic and continental games.
Stunning design: Birmingham reveal the Powerhouse Stadium
Securing promotion out of the Championship and into the Premier League represents one of the first steps down that path, and success of that kind could eventually lead to the Blues being in a position to re-sign local hero Bellingham.
Chairman Tom Wagner admits as much, saying of bringing Bellingham back to what will be known as the Powerhouse Stadium: "I think Jude is the greatest player on the planet today and we haven’t seen anywhere near his full potential yet. Not just as a player, but also what he can do for a community, what he can do as a leader. If we can provide him with a platform to achieve his full potential, well that’s a great story. It’s a great Birmingham story, it’s a great England story and a great homecoming story."
The promotional video for Birmingham’s grand stadium project features a number of familiar faces, including Bellingham. In that, the 22-year-old says "oh wow" when seeing the impressive structure. He goes on to ask: "When’s it going to be ready?"
After it is pointed out to him that construction will take around "five years", Bellingham stares into the distance deep in thought - in a hint at him considering an emotional return to where it all began.
Brady on board: Birmingham want NFL games
Birmingham have the backing to make anything possible, with their Knighthead ownership group pumping considerable funding into the club. They also boast NFL legend Tom Brady as a minority investor. The seven-time Super Bowl winner could help to bring competitive American football to the West Midlands in the future.
Wagner has said of the Blues’ stadium venture: "The ground will definitely have a naming-rights deal, ideally before we even put a shovel in the ground. We have an ambition to host any and all events, like NFL, international global football for men and women.
"[We expect it to be] the most environmentally-sound stadium that will ever be built. Maybe we look like modest lunatics to be [unveiling these plans] while we are in the Championship but we feel very good about where we are."
Premier League promotion: Birmingham in 2025-26
Wagner added that the development would “change this city forever” and could be used 365 days a year. A striking stadium will form part of a wider £2.5-3 billion ‘Sports Quarter’ that boasts housing, shops, offices, hotels and other entertainment facilities. Wagner added: "We are putting the city and the club on a trajectory towards greatness. It will be a place where the world’s best want to perform."
Birmingham are currently sat 11th in the Championship table, ahead of a return to action against Norwich on Saturday, but are only four points adrift of the play-off places and may yet form part of the promotion picture in 2025-26.
