Jude Bellingham admits Real Madrid must 'take a bit of sh*t on the chin' after damaging Man City defeat leaves Xabi Alonso in perilous position
Real Madrid form: Blancos have hit a slump
Real have won just two of their last eight matches in all competitions, drawing and losing three apiece. Their last domestic fixture, against Celta Vigo, saw them reduced to nine men before the final whistle blew.
They were able to keep 11 on the field when playing host to City, but found themselves on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline. Real did take the lead at Santiago Bernabeu through Brazilian forward Rodrygo, but trailed by half-time courtesy of Nico O’Reilly and a penalty from prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.
Bellingham sounds X-rated Real Madrid rallying cry
Pressure continues to build on Blancos boss Xabi Alonso as a result of that European setback, with it being suggested that the World Cup winner - who only returned to Madrid over the summer - is already fighting to save his job.
He is said to endure a strained relationship with a number of senior stars, including former Ballon d’Or contender Vinicius Junior. Quizzed on whether he still has faith in his beleaguered manager, Bellingham told TNT Sports: “One hundred per cent. The manager has been great. I personally have a great relationship with him and I know a lot of the lads do too.
“After that first run of games where we drew a few, we had some really great conversations internally and felt we'd put that form behind us but the last couple of games we've let ourselves down again. No one is downing tools, no one is complaining and moaning and thinking the season is over. We will have to take a bit of the sh*t on the chin, keep fighting and bouncing forward.”
What has gone wrong for Real? Bellingham explains
Bellingham was also asked why Real’s form has taken a serious nosedive since claiming a Clasico victory over arch-rivals Barcelona in late October and hitting top spot in the Liga table. The England international added: “We're still trying to work it out within the changing room regardless of what goes on outside. We know that's not helpful.
“One thing is how we're managing games. Certain points where we have to suffer it feels like we always concede and it puts us on the back foot and makes us have to play a way we don't want to.
“But in the changing room we have what we need to turn it around, we need maybe a bit of luck or maybe something we need to discuss internally. I have faith this season isn't over just because we're in a bad run of form.”
Managerial change? Alonso facing sack threat
While Alonso continues to dominate headlines in Spain, with many of those casting the 44-year-old ex-Madrid midfielder in a dim light, Real’s head coach insists that he should not be the centre of attention.
He is eager to point out that everybody connected with the Blancos will be doing their best to turn collective fortunes around. Alonso said when asked if he is worried about his future in the wake of a disappointing loss to City: “I’m worried about the next game. Here the important thing is Real Madrid. It’s the team, the players and how I can help them. The issue is not about me.”
Alonso may want to divert attention away from himself, but he will continue to fall under the brightest of spotlights. He is in the results business, while filling one of the most demanding managerial roles on the planet, and knows that he needs to get Real firing again.
His next opportunity to do just that will arrive on Sunday when the Blancos head to Alaves. That is one of three fixtures left on Real’s schedule in 2025, with it yet to be determined whether Alonso will make the new year in his current role.
