Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Jude Bellingham urges Real Madrid to put horror season behind them and win 'different kind of title' as Los Blancos prepare for life after Carlo Ancelotti

J. BellinghamReal MadridLaLigaFIFA Club World Cup

Jude Bellingham rallied his Real Madrid team-mates to win a "different kind of title" as Los Blancos prepare for life without Carlo Ancelotti.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • 2024-25 has been a disappointing campaign
  • Bellingham wants to make things right in CWC
  • Excited to participate in the inaugural edition
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match