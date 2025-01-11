Jude Bellingham building a dynasty on and off the pitch! Real Madrid & England sensation attempting to trademark 'JB' logo

AFPAdam DruryJude Bellingham building a dynasty on and off the pitch! Real Madrid & England sensation attempting to trademark 'JB' logoJ. BellinghamReal MadridJude Bellingham is aiming to add a business empire to his stellar football career by trademarking a 'JB' logo to use on merchandise.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJude Bellingham wants to trademark 'JB' logoEngland and Real Madrid star building business empireLogo would be used on merchandiseFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱