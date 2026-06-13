‘Don’t have a clue what they’re talking about’ - Jude Bellingham & Morgan Rogers defend controversial England World Cup pick from any criticism

Speaking on England YouTube channel, Bellingham made it clear he has little time for criticism directed at Henderson.

"He's so funny, the funniest guy in this camp and he gets everyone laughing, he gets everyone together," Bellingham admitted. "If there's ever there's an issue, if you're 22, 23, you might feel it's a bit too much [to raise it], he'll address it for you. If there's a problem between two people, he'll bring them together.

"He's that kind of person where even the staff will go to him to sort out issues. He's got no ego when it comes to supporting the team. He's a Premier League and Champions League-winning captain and he was doing the sets for the finishing. He's doesn't have to do stuff like that, he's doesn't have to be that humble, but every day he's relentless in training, pushing everyone to be better.

"I don't get how you don't admire that. They don't have a clue what they're talking about. You [the presenter] know from being here for one week how important he is. He's a closed character when it comes to the press and that has given them a chance to create a narrative about why he's here. But for us inside, he's the first name on the teamsheet."