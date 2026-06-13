AFP
‘Don’t have a clue what they’re talking about’ - Jude Bellingham & Morgan Rogers defend controversial England World Cup pick from any criticism
England stars rally behind Henderson
Henderson’s role in the England squad has come under scrutiny as the Three Lions prepare for their opening World Cup fixture against Croatia in Dallas. Questions have continued to be raised externally about the veteran midfielder’s place in Tuchel’s plans. However, two of England’s star stars have firmly rejected that criticism, with Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham and Aston Villa forward Rogers both stressed that Henderson remains a hugely influential figure within the camp.
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Bellingham dismisses outside criticism
Speaking on England YouTube channel, Bellingham made it clear he has little time for criticism directed at Henderson.
"He's so funny, the funniest guy in this camp and he gets everyone laughing, he gets everyone together," Bellingham admitted. "If there's ever there's an issue, if you're 22, 23, you might feel it's a bit too much [to raise it], he'll address it for you. If there's a problem between two people, he'll bring them together.
"He's that kind of person where even the staff will go to him to sort out issues. He's got no ego when it comes to supporting the team. He's a Premier League and Champions League-winning captain and he was doing the sets for the finishing. He's doesn't have to do stuff like that, he's doesn't have to be that humble, but every day he's relentless in training, pushing everyone to be better.
"I don't get how you don't admire that. They don't have a clue what they're talking about. You [the presenter] know from being here for one week how important he is. He's a closed character when it comes to the press and that has given them a chance to create a narrative about why he's here. But for us inside, he's the first name on the teamsheet."
'The best guy in football'
Rogers echoed those sentiments and described Henderson as one of the most respected figures in the group. He didn't even hesitate to call Henderson the best figure he had ever met in the world of football.
"The best guy I've ever come across in football," Rogers said. "If people did a blind ranking of people they want at the camp beforehand, he'd be in everyone's top five."
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Henderson set to play key role off and on the pitch
England’s attention now turns to their opening match against Croatia, where Henderson’s influence will again come under the spotlight. After that, the Three Lions will face Ghana on June 23, followed by their final Group L match against Panama later this month.
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