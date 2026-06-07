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Jude Bellingham leaves Liverpool prodigy Rio Ngumoha 'speechless' as dream senior England debut earns glowing praise from Real Madrid star
Bellingham hails 'bright future' for Ngumoha
In the aftermath of England's 1-0 victory at the Raymond James Stadium, Bellingham took centre stage in the dressing room to honour the team’s latest debutant. The Real Madrid superstar, who boosted England's tempo after returning from injury, presented Ngumoha with his cap and offered a glowing endorsement of the teenager's potential on the world stage.
Bellingham said: "Congratulations on an amazing debut. I think we all enjoyed watching it, and obviously you're going to have a really bright future at your club and hopefully with us as well. It's a pleasure to give it [the cap] to you because I know there'll be so many more. So, congratulations." A visibly moved Ngumoha could only offer a short, humble response to the senior hierarchy: "Thank you everyone. I'm happy. I'm speechless! I just want to say thank you. We keep going!"
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Tuchel critical despite teenage milestones
While the night belonged to Ngumoha’s individual milestone, Thomas Tuchel was far less enamoured with the collective performance. The German coach, preparing for the 2026 World Cup in North America, criticised a lack of tactical discipline during the first half, describing the team's display as "freestyle" football that deviated from his training ground instructions. Despite the win, the German tactician demanded more structure as the Three Lions move closer to their tournament opener against Croatia.
Ngumoha was joined in the senior environment by other young hopefuls like Alex Scott, Josh King, and Ethan Nwaneri. The Liverpool winger earned his call-up after a season where he made 29 appearances for the Reds, though he is not currently part of the final 26-man roster for the tournament. Nevertheless, veteran goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was impressed, stating: "He was quality, nothing fazed him. He's had a really good season at Liverpool and the manager gave him his debut and he showed how good he is."
Bayern Munich circling Anfield's jewel
Ngumoha’s rapid rise has not gone unnoticed outside of Melwood and St George's Park. Behind the scenes, Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich are exploring a surprise move to snatch the winger away from Anfield. The Bundesliga giants have reportedly identified the 17-year-old as a primary target for the left flank as they look to refresh an ageing forward line. Liverpool, however, are expected to fight tooth and nail to keep the former Chelsea academy graduate. The Reds view Ngumoha as a vital part of their future planning under new head coach Andoni Iraola, particularly following the departure of Mohamed Salah.
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Adapting to the Florida heat
The friendly in Tampa served as a crucial atmospheric test for the squad, with Tuchel highlighting the physical demands of playing in the intense Florida sun. The manager insisted that these struggles were necessary for the team to acclimatise to the environmental challenges they will face when the World Cup officially begins. England will now shift their focus to Orlando for their final warm-up fixture, where they will face Costa Rica.
“We had one training in the sun and now this match felt really, really odd,” Tuchel admitted. “But it’s good that we’re exposed because that’s why we’re here. We wanted it that way and we need to get used to it because it will come at some point.” For Ngumoha, the experience of training and debuting in such conditions has been a vital part of his development as he seeks to secure a permanent spot in the senior setup for the next major tournament.