Next Jude Bellingham or Jadon Sancho? Bayern Munich-linked Rio Ngumoha advised by Michael Owen on why he should favour Liverpool future at 17 years of age

Bellingham and Sancho starred for Borussia Dortmund, allowing their respective stocks to soar, with benefits being found after stepping out of supposed comfort zones. Could Ngumoha head down a similar path?

When that question was put to Owen, the ex-Liverpool striker - who is the face of Casino.org in the UK, a leading comparison website helping Brits find online casinos that suit their preferences - told GOAL: “When you look at other players that have gone and done that, a lot of them weren't getting a game or were at a lesser club. So obviously Jude Bellingham was at Birmingham. It was a step up. Sancho was not getting much of a game at City.

“But Rio is obviously at an unbelievable club anyway, and he's getting a chance, and he's developing nicely. I don't think there's any reason whatsoever to be thinking along those lines.

“It's obviously another big season for him. He got more opportunities last season than he was probably expecting. Mainly because [Cody] Gakpo was underperforming most of the season. And Rio did quite well when he came in, or pretty well when he came in.

“He's still very young and has a lot to learn. He will possibly play a little bit more again this season. Who knows? It depends on his form and Gakpo's form. He's not quite there yet in terms of thinking he's going to be the first name on the team sheet at Liverpool or Bayern Munich. He's still in his developmental stage.”