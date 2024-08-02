Jude Bellingham Lionel Messi Cristiano RonaldoGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Have to perform' - Jude Bellingham issued Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo 'advertisements' warning as Real Madrid star is told to focus on football

Jude BellinghamCristiano RonaldoLionel MessiReal MadridEnglandEuropean ChampionshipLaLiga

Jude Bellingham has been issued a Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo “advertisements” warning, with the Real Madrid star needing to focus on football.

  • England international starring for club & country
  • Boasts unwavering belief in his ability
  • Needs to avoid distractions in order to join greats
