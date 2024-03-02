Gil Manzano Bellingham Real Madrid Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

‘Didn’t insult him’ - Jude Bellingham defended by Carlo Ancelotti over Valencia red card as Real Madrid boss labels last-gasp no-goal chaos ‘unprecedented’

Jude BellinghamCarlo AncelottiReal MadridValencia vs Real MadridLaLiga

Carlo Ancelotti swiftly came to Jude Bellingham's defence over his red card against Valencia, insisting the midfielder "did not insult" the referee.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bellingham found the net just seconds after final whistle
  • Referee ended match while ball was still in play
  • Ancelotti defended player after straight red

Editors' Picks