Jude Bellingham on the bench? Jamie Carragher expects Morgan Rogers to start ahead of Real Madrid man but warns Thomas Tuchel decision could 'dominate' England's World Cup

Bellingham's struggles with injury and fitness issues throughout the season opened up the opportunity for Rogers to take over as the primary choice under Tuchel, featuring in all eight World Cup qualifiers while his positional rival played in only four. Rogers also played the full 90 minutes in the recent friendly against Japan, while Bellingham remained an unused substitute. The Aston Villa hero started in the latest display against New Zealand and was taken off at half-time, when Bellingham was brought off the bench.

Highlighting this impressive domestic form, Carragher added: "I just don't think he leaves Rogers out when he's been his man for the England team, he's finished the season strongly and scored in a European final. Honestly, it could blow up at the World Cup. It is how it is managed by both of them, Tuchel and Bellingham. He will start with Rogers and I do think maybe by the third game, Bellingham will find himself back in because he's too big of a figure, too much of a good player and [produces] big moments."