How Jude Bellingham got his goalscoring mojo backGetty
Tom Hindle

Jude's back! How Bellingham's goalscoring mojo's returned as suffering Real Madrid star finally rediscovers his swagger

AnalysisJ. BellinghamReal MadridFEATURESLaLiga

The English midfielder has started finding the net with regularity once again - much to the relief of trophy-chasing Los Blancos

So, that crisis lasted about three months! Jude Bellingham was in massive trouble, so we were told. The goalscorer, who was never really a goalscorer, had stopped scoring goals. it took Bellingham until November 9 to find the net for the first time for Real Madrid this season. And after a poor run of results - that had little to do with his individual performances - the "overrated" rhetoric was in full swing. The one-season-wonder badge was thrown around. Jude who?

It was frighteningly easy to explain Bellingham's early-season struggles. He was playing further away from goal, in a revamped side, with more goalscorers in the team. This is not a formula for seeing the net ripple consistently. Either way, Bellingham is back - although he never really left. He has scored five in his last six games, and four in a row. The efficiency is there, as is the crucial swagger to his game. A 20-goal-per-season striker Bellingham is not, but there are echoes of his early days in a Madrid shirt.

And with Los Blancos coming off a crucial Champions League game, and the injuries piling up, his mojo couldn't have come back at a better time. There are many genres of Bellingham. The one that can score plenty is here, and Madrid will be all the better for it.

Article continues below