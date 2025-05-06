Cristiano Ronaldo Jr PortugalGetty/Instagram
The journey begins! Cristiano Ronaldo's son receives maiden Portugal call-up after impressing in Al-Nassr academy ranks as door left open to play alongside his father

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son has been called up by Portugal for the first time, with a door being left open for him to one day play alongside his father.

  • Ronaldo Jr is currently 14 years of age
  • Selected by Portugal at U15 level
  • May one day grace same side as his dad
