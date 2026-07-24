Joshua Zirkzee gives green light to Juventus move with Man Utd forward still pushing for Serie A return

Juventus' decision to pursue Zirkzee stems from the long-standing admiration of new football director Ricky Massara, who previously attempted to bring the player to Roma during the winter transfer window.

Although Zirkzee bagged 12 goals and seven assists for Bologna in Serie A during the 2023-24 season, he has struggled to adapt and lost his regular starting spot since moving to the Premier League, making just 19 starts across 68 total league appearances over the past two seasons. His profile as a modern, technically gifted forward is viewed as a natural fit for Spalletti's tactical system.