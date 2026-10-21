AFP
'The badge is untouchable!' - Jose Mourinho sends STERN warning to Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid
Mourinho's Champions League focus
Mourinho faced the media at Real Madrid City as he prepared his squad for their upcoming Champions League fixture. The Portuguese manager was speaking ahead of a crucial European duel against German side RB Leipzig.
Los Blancos are looking to stamp their authority on the competition, and Mourinho is keen to ensure his players maintain their focus. The manager used the press conference to set a clear standard for his entire squad.
The veteran coach made it explicitly clear that reputation alone will not guarantee playing time under his management. He emphasised the importance of the club above any individual player.
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'The badge is untouchable'
During the press conference, Mourinho was specifically asked whether Brazilian winger Vinicius was considered an untouchable figure within the starting line-up. The manager provided a characteristically direct and uncompromising response.
"The badge is untouchable," Mourinho stated. "I don’t like this concept of an untouchable player. What makes players untouchable isn’t their status, the captain’s armband, or the years they’ve spent at the club."
Performance dictates selection
Mourinho expanded on his philosophy regarding team selection, leaving no room for misinterpretation. He stressed that historical achievements or perceived hierarchy within the dressing room will not influence his decisions.
"Nor is it about how much was paid for them," Mourinho continued. "What makes a player untouchable is their performance on the pitch."
- Getty Images Sport
Preparing for Leipzig test
Madrid must now translate Mourinho's demands into a strong performance on the pitch against Leipzig. Vinicius, along with his team-mates, will need to prove their worth to secure their places in Mourinho's plans moving forward.
A positive result against Leipzig will be crucial for Madrid's European ambitions. Mourinho will be watching closely to see which players rise to the occasion and demonstrate the on-pitch performance he demands.
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