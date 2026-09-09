Jose Mourinho delivers definitive verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold after forced Real Madrid experiment

The tactical shift saw Alexander-Arnold partner Federico Valverde in a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, a move necessitated by a sudden crisis in selection for the Portuguese coach. While the experiment yielded a win, Mourinho was quick to distance himself from the idea of making the positional change a permanent fixture of his tactical setup in the Spanish capital.

Mourinho was clear about where he believes the player's true strengths lie, regardless of his versatility. "He has played midfield with England and Liverpool... but he is not a midfielder," Mourinho stated. The manager acknowledged that the player had followed instructions diligently during the high-stakes European tie, adding: "He has played very well. He has interpreted what he needed to really well, tactically. Both him and Valverde have worked very well at this level."