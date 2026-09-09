Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-INTER MILANAFP
Donny Afroni

Jose Mourinho delivers definitive verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold after forced Real Madrid experiment

T. Alexander-Arnold
J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
Inter
Champions League

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has offered a blunt assessment of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential as a regular midfielder following his experiment in the Champions League. The England international was deployed in the engine room during Los Blancos' narrow victory over Inter Milan, sparking renewed debate over his best position.

  • Mourinho rejects Alexander-Arnold midfield conversion

    The tactical shift saw Alexander-Arnold partner Federico Valverde in a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, a move necessitated by a sudden crisis in selection for the Portuguese coach. While the experiment yielded a win, Mourinho was quick to distance himself from the idea of making the positional change a permanent fixture of his tactical setup in the Spanish capital.

    Mourinho was clear about where he believes the player's true strengths lie, regardless of his versatility. "He has played midfield with England and Liverpool... but he is not a midfielder," Mourinho stated. The manager acknowledged that the player had followed instructions diligently during the high-stakes European tie, adding: "He has played very well. He has interpreted what he needed to really well, tactically. Both him and Valverde have worked very well at this level."

    • Advertisement
  • Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Physical demands and positional challenges

    Mourinho was particularly vocal about the physical toll the midfield role takes on a player accustomed to the flank. He highlighted the differences in spatial awareness and stamina required to compete at the highest level in the center of the pitch. "It's hard for Trent," Mourinho admitted. "I appreciate the effort he made, but with his characteristics, the specificity needed to play full-back or central midfield, it's completely different physically."

    The manager further elaborated on the exhaustion Alexander-Arnold faced as the game reached its climax, eventually leading to his substitution. "He's played there a few times with Liverpool and the national team, but, it's completely different. He didn't have more to give," Mourinho explained.

  • Tactical necessity forces Bernabeu experiment

    The decision to move Alexander-Arnold into the middle of the park was largely born out of desperation rather than a long-term tactical vision. Madrid entered the fixture against the Italian giants significantly weakened by a string of absences in their creative department. Suspensions for Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, and Bernardo Silva left a gaping hole in the squad, forcing Mourinho to look at his defensive options for a solution.

    Despite the win, the statistics suggested that the transition was not entirely seamless for the Champions League winner. While he demonstrated his elite delivery by attempting more crosses than any other Madrid player, he struggled with the defensive responsibilities of a central hub, failing to win a single tackle during his time on the pitch.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid 2026-27 away kitGetty

    The battle for minutes in Madrid

    Alexander-Arnold’s foray into midfield also highlights the intense competition for places within the current Real Madrid squad. Since his high-profile move from Liverpool, the defender has had to fight for every minute of action. The summer arrival of Denzel Dumfries has further complicated matters at right-back, with the Netherlands international starting three of Madrid’s first four La Liga games. However, the return of Madrid’s suspended trio and the recovery of other key personnel will likely see Alexander-Arnold return to the defensive unit or the substitutes' bench.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI