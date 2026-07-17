Jose Mourinho to block Real Madrid striker's summer transfer as coach's doubts about Kylian Mbappe and Endrick revealed

The No. 16 is now poised to lead the line for Los Blancos in their opening pre-season friendly against Fiorentina in Klagenfurt, Austria, on August 1. This opportunity arises because Mbappe remains on his summer break, while Endrick is not expected to feature in the match.

Gonzalo will have up to five friendly fixtures during the pre-season schedule to win over Mourinho and secure his place in the senior squad.