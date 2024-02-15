Mourinho-Guardiola-Man-Utd-CityGetty/GOAL
Jose Mourinho incredibly suggests Man Utd could be handed 2017-18 Premier League crown if Man City are found guilty in 115-charge FFP trial as he stands by infamous best achievement claim

Manchester UnitedManchester CityJose MourinhoPremier League

Jose Mourinho has joked Manchester United might be handed the 2017-18 Premier League title if Manchester City are found guilty of breaching FFP rules.

  • United finished 19 points behind City in 2017-18
  • Mourinho still insists it's one of his best achievements
  • Jokes City could be docked points after trial

