Jan Huebner
'I didn't ask for him!' - Jose Mourinho reveals truth behind Real Madrid record signing Yan Diomande
Mourinho sets the record straight
Mourinho has opened up about the €140m arrival of Diomande, admitting that he did not specifically request the club’s latest record signing. Speaking to El Chiringuito, the "Special One" explained his approach to the transfer market upon his return to the Spanish capital, insisting that he did not arrive with a list of demands for the board.
When questioned if he was the driving force behind the move, Mourinho was blunt, stating: "No, I didn't ask for anyone. I came in without demanding a single player, having taken a good look at the squad and knowing exactly what I wanted to happen.
"I knew what was happening [at the club] and what wasn't. I wanted to arrive knowing a lot, but acting as if I knew nothing. I knew what I wanted, but I wanted to hear what the club was thinking. And we were completely on the same wavelength. We've always moved in that direction; without me demanding anything, things just fell into place naturally."
- Laci Perenyi
The profile of a Galactico
Despite not explicitly asking for the signing, Mourinho was quick to praise the attributes that Diomande brings to the table. The Portuguese manager is famous for his tactical discipline and appreciation for versatile wide players, and he believes the teenager fits that mould perfectly. He noted the difficulty in finding players with such a specific blend of speed, aggression, and tactical flexibility in the current market, especially at such a young age.
"Finding a wide player [like Diomande] who is quick, aggressive, and can play on both flanks isn't easy, it's incredibly tough," Mourinho added. "Add to that the fact that he's young, has room to develop, and has many years ahead of him at Real Madrid... when that opportunity came up, I didn't want to get into whether he cost 120, 80, 40, or 20 [million]. I analyse the player's profile and what he can bring to my team, and on that basis, I said: 'Yes, I want him.' Whether it’s 120 or 80... that's out of my hands."
Bundesliga pedigree and international rise
Diomande arrives in the Spanish capital with a burgeoning reputation following a stellar campaign in Germany. During the 2025-26 season, the 19-year-old was a revelation for RB Leipzig, proving that he could handle the rigours of a top-five European league. His statistical output was elite for a player of his age, demonstrating a clinical edge in front of goal while also serving as a primary creative hub for his teammates in both domestic and cup competitions.
The winger recorded 12 goals and eight assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances, eventually being named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season. His impact was not limited to club football either, as he transitioned seamlessly into the Ivory Coast senior setup. His performances earned him a spot at the 2026 World Cup, where he further boosted his stock by registering an assist on the global stage, confirming his status as one of the most exciting young talents in world football.
- Getty
Preparing for the La Liga return
As Real Madrid prepare to face Espanyol in their La Liga opener, all eyes will be on how Mourinho integrates his new star. The pressure of being a record signing at the Bernabeu is legendary, but the manager seems confident that the player's technical ability will outweigh the noise surrounding his price tag. As the new season kicks off, the Ivorian international will be tasked with proving that the club's massive investment was justified under the bright lights of the capital.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting