Jose Mourinho to free up Lionel Messi’s old No.10 shirt at Barcelona? Fenerbahce boss eyes transfer raid for Ansu Fati after forward’s forgettable Premier League loan at Brighton Ansu FatiFenerbahceBarcelonaTransfersBrighton

Jose Mourinho is plotting a potential raid on Barcelona to sign Ansu Fati for Fenerbahce, according to a new report.