Jose Mourinho issues blunt response to Vinicius Junior racism row fallout as Benfica prepare for second leg of Champions League tie vs Real Madrid

A Benfica press officer quickly intervened to clarify the club's stance, explaining that "There is a UEFA investigation underway and the boss is not available to answer." The silence from the hierarchy suggests a desire to keep the focus purely on footballing matters, though Mourinho did acknowledge that the atmosphere surrounding the training ground has been far from normal. The weight of the allegations has clearly been felt within the walls of the Seixal academy.

Reflecting on the mental strain the saga has placed on his squad, Mourinho added: "I repeat that it has been difficult for everyone. I am not going to specify at what level the difficulties were. They and I were able to be professional."