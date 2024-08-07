'I don't like to say this' - Jose Mourinho makes surprise admission about ex-Man Utd star Fred after Fenerbahce lose first leg of crucial Champions League tie against Lille
Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho admitted that he missed Fred on the pitch as his side went down 2-1 against Lille in the Champions League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Fenerbahce lost to Lille in first-leg clash
- Mourinho lamented Fred's absence
- Ex-Man Utd player & manager reunited in Turkey