Jose Mourinho accused of 'justifying racism' with 'unfair' comments on Vinicius Junior as Clarence Seedorf & Wayne Rooney lead pundit condemnation of Benfica boss
Mourinho sent off in chaotic clash
Real Madrid beat Benfica 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League knockout stage play-off tie at the Estadio da Luz on a chaotic night in Portugal. Vinicius Jr was booked for his celebrations after scoring a brilliant winner, but the game was then stopped after the Brazil star accused Prestianni of racism. Vinicius went off the pitch and was seen speaking with manager Alvaro Arbeloa and Mourinho before the game restarted on the hour mark. However, tempers flared again in the dying moments of the game as Mourinho was sent off for dissent by the referee. The red card means that Mourinho will now be banned from the touchline for the return game at the Santiago Bernabeu next week.
What did Mourinho say?
Mourinho spoke about Vinicius Jr after the game with comments that have drawn criticism. He said: "It should be the crazy moment of the game, an amazing goal. These talents are able to do these beautiful things, but unfortunately not just happy to score astonishing goal. When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way."
Mourinho was then asked if he felt Vinicius had incited the home crowd with his celebrations and said: "Yes. I believe so. Then the words that they exchange Gianluca Prestianni with Vinicius I want to be an independent. I saw two completely different things. I want to be independent, and I don't comment about it. I told him [Vinicius Jr] exactly that. I told him, 'when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back.' When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person [Eusebio] in the history of this club was black. This club, the last thing that it is, is racist. If in his mind there was something in relation to that, this in Benfica. They [Vinicius Jr and Prestianni] told me different things. But I don't believe in one or another. I want to be an independent."
Mourinho accused of 'justifying racism'
Mourinho was criticised for his comments on Vinicius Jr by television pundits on Amazon Prime. Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf said: "I think he is still emotional. I think he made a big mistake today to justify racial abuse. He's saying it's OK, when Vinicius provokes you, to be racist - and I think that is very wrong. We should never, ever justify racial abuse. Vinicius has had enough of that unjustified behaviour from people. I know Mourinho by heart would agree with me but he expressed himself a bit unfortunately, I believe."
Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott added: "I am quite calm and composed and I am not someone who gets angry often. I love everything Jose Mourinho has done in football but I think he has made a poor decision in that sense. It was maybe the one time we shouldn't have heard from him, the one night he should not have been in front of the cameras."
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney said: "It's very unfair what he’s saying about Vinicius."
Meanwhile, in the CBS Sports studio, ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher called Mourinho a "hypocrite" for criticising Vinicius's goal celebration. "Anyone can celebrate however they want, and Vinicius shouldn't suffer racial abuse. It seems a bit hypocritical coming from Mourinho, a man who has celebrated and possibly antagonized opponents more than any other coach in the past," said Carragher. "Do you remember him running down the sideline at Old Trafford [celebrating Costinha's goal for FC Porto]? I remember Mourinho, in a Cup final against Liverpool, when Chelsea scored a late goal, telling the Liverpool fans to shut up. How many times has he put his hands to his ears at opponents? So, it's a bit hypocritical of him to criticize Vinicius. It was a great goal, in a Champions League game, he has every right to celebrate however he wants."
What comes next?
UEFA has issued a statement in response to the allegations from the game: "The official reports from the matches played last night are currently being reviewed. Where matters are reported, proceedings are opened and should they lead to disciplinary sanctions being imposed they are announced on the UEFA disciplinary website. We have no further information to provide you or any further comment to make on this matter at this stage."
Real Madrid will host Benfica at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of the tie in a week's time.
