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FBL-FRIENDLY-ARG-BOLAFP
Adhe Makayasa

Jose Manuel Lopez hails first Argentina goal as ‘a gift from life’ as Lionel Messi farewell looms

J. Lopez
Argentina
Argentina vs Bolivia
Bolivia
Friendlies
Palmeiras
Serie A

Palmeiras striker Jose Manuel Lopez has described his maiden international strike for Argentina as an unforgettable blessing following a resounding 4-0 win against Bolivia. The 25-year-old forward capitalised on Lionel Scaloni's sweeping squad rotation in Cordoba, sealing an emphatic victory as the Albiceleste prepare for Lionel Messi's imminent departure.

  • Striker seals dominant friendly rout

    The towering Palmeiras forward opened his international account to cap a commanding victory for La Albiceleste in Cordoba on Wednesday night. Lopez converted from close range to wrap up a four-goal rout following earlier efforts from Lautaro Martinez, Nico Paz, and Cristian Romero. The 25-year-old was earning his seventh cap for the national side after being introduced as a second-half substitute.

  • Argentina v Bolivia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Maiden strike sparks emotional celebration

    Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, the attacker underlined his determination to repay Scaloni's faith: "I try to make the most of every opportunity the coach gives me. It's an honour to play for the National Team."

    Reflecting on the breakthrough moment that sealed the victory, Lopez said: "Very happy, luckily the goal came, the first one, and it's a gift from life."

    Paying tribute to his roots, he added: "I dedicate this to my family, my mom, the people of my town, San Lorenzo."

  • Squad rally behind retiring icon

    The commanding display in Cordoba arrived against the emotional backdrop of Messi's impending departure from the international arena. Reflecting on his brief time sharing a dressing room with the iconic captain, Lopez said: "Personally, it's all new for me. I only had Leo for a short time, but I enjoyed it to the fullest. We'll support him, and we want him to be with us forever."

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  • Argentina v Bolivia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Monumental farewell tops friendly schedule

    An emphatic result against Bolivia provides a reassuring platform for Scaloni to rotate his squad ahead of Saturday's clash against Burkina Faso. That fixture serves as the dress rehearsal before Messi takes his emotional final bow against Benin at Estadio Monumental three days later. For Lopez, sustaining this momentum in attack will prove pivotal as he bids to cement a permanent spot in Argentina's emerging era.