Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid 2024Getty
Parshva Shah

Jose Antonio Reyes Lopez, son of Sevilla icon Jose Antonio Reyes, gets a taste of Real Madrid first team

LaLigaReal Madrid

Sevilla icon Jose Antonio Reyes' son Jose Antonio Reyes Lopez got a taste of first-team action during a training session with Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Jose Antonio Reyes Lopez trains with Madrid first team
  • Father played for the club in 2006-07
  • Achieved iconic status at Sevilla
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below