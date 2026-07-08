Doubting Jordan Pickford is a fool's errand: England goalkeeper keeps putting critics in their place as he prepares to break World Cup record

It was a painful, nervy and not particularly fun watch for England fans as their team willed their way to a 3-2 win on the back of an all-time defensive rearguard. And Pickford seems to relish these kinds of moments, a 'keeper who relies as much on his personality as his ability between the posts. And when the team needs to dig in, Pickford is more than willing to join in.
Despite that, he remains immensely underrated. Maybe it's because he's regarded as a bit of a daft lad from Sunderland. Maybe it's because he plays for a team in Everton that aren't regulars in European football, never mind the Champions League. Maybe it's because his rare mistakes live longer in the memory than his countless match-winning moments.
But when all is said and done, it's clear that Pickford deserves to be regarded as being one of England's great goalkeepers. An excellent showing at the Azteca proved as much, and now he must continue that kind of form if England are to realise their World Cup dreams.