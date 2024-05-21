Jordan Henderson won't be going to Euro 2024! Ajax midfielder to be left out of England's 30-man provisional squad as he pays price for disastrous club season
Jordan Henderson has reportedly been left out of England’s provisional squad for Euro 2024 despite previously being a favourite of Gareth Southgate.
- Former Liverpool captain overlooked
- Endured difficult spell in Saudi Arabia
- Struggled for a spark in the Netherlands