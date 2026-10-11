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Jordan Henderson reveals how he convinced Cole Palmer & Morgan Rogers to give him Chelsea free-kick duties
The secret behind the set-piece switch
Henderson has shed light on the amusing negotiations that took place on the pitch before his stunning free-kick goal against Bournemouth. Despite having younger, high-profile specialists like Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers standing over the ball, the experienced midfielder successfully staked his claim to take the set-piece. Henderson revealed that the decision was rooted in hours of practice at Cobham alongside Chelsea's set-piece coach, Austin MacPhee.
Speaking after the match, Henderson detailed the confidence shown in him by the coaching staff. "Some of the lads and Austin have a little bit of confidence in me, so when I have some confidence in me, I can step up and take it. But we've been working on it in training for the past week or two, to be fair, and I was pretty consistent. Austin said: 'Forget it, that's what we're doing'. Morgs wasn't too happy, but when we got there he said: 'Go on then'. Cole said: 'Which corner are we celebrating in when you score?!' So I said they wanted the right, then put it in, thankfully," Henderson revealed.
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A dream debut at Stamford Bridge
It was a landmark afternoon for Henderson, who was making his long-awaited home debut for the Blues. After struggling with an injury sustained during the summer, the former Liverpool captain was eager to make an impact in front of the Chelsea faithful. He wasted no time, finding the net within the first two minutes and later providing a key assist for Morgan Rogers during a blistering start for Xabi Alonso’s side.
"It was a good day. It was my home debut so it was a big day for me. So I was delighted to play here. It's been a while since my injury in the summer, so it was it was nice to be here at Stamford Bridge for the first time and play. We put on a good performance and got a good result, which is the main thing," the midfielder added.
Defensive solidity provides the platform
While the five goals grabbed the headlines, Henderson was quick to point out the importance of Chelsea’s work without the ball. He praised the defensive focus of the entire squad, noting that a solid foundation at the back allowed the creative players to flourish. The Blues were disciplined in their transitions, preventing Bournemouth from finding a way back into the contest after the initial early blitz.
"I felt today the concentration, the focus, was very good for the majority of the game. When you do that you're just rewarded in the end. They're fantastic players, with huge talent, of course. What I was most pleased with today was the work we did and the defensive attitude without the ball. That helps the team and that builds us, gives us a platform then, when we're defending as a team," he explained.
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Attacking trio earns veteran praise
The attacking trident of Rogers, Palmer, and Joao Pedro continues to be one of the most exciting prospects in the Premier League this season. Henderson was full of admiration for their clinical nature in front of goal but reiterated that their work rate was what truly set them apart. By harassing defenders and winning the ball back high up the pitch, they simplified the task for the midfield and defence.
"When we win it back, they're so good on the transition. They can kill any team with the skill, the pace, the power, and they’re clinical in front of goal. I know everyone will speak about the goals and that's what everyone wants to see, of course, but for me I thought they worked outstandingly hard for the team today and that's what I'm most impressed with," Henderson concluded.
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