'Not a bad day' - Jordan Henderson puts aside Ajax misery to celebrate with Jobe Bellingham as Sunderland promoted back to Premier League after dramatic Championship play-off win

Jordan Henderson celebrated Sunderland's promotion back to the Premier League at Wembley along with Jobe Bellingham.

  • Sunderland edged out Sheffield at Wembley
  • Tom Watson scored the winner deep in stoppage time
  • Henderson did not miss out on celebrating the success
