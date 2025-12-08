Getty
Jonny Evans leaves role as head of loans and pathways at Man Utd after six months in Old Trafford role
Evans leaves Man Utd role
According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Evans has left his role as Manchester United's head of loans and pathways, a job he took only six months back, following his retirement from professional football at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.
The report adds that Evans left his job to spend more time with his family and his departure was mutually agreed upon with the Red Devils. Evans made 241 appearances for United after coming through their academy. The centre-back won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup and two League Cups with the Premier League giants.
Other than his two spells at Old Trafford, Evans also played in the Premier League for West Brom and Leicester City and had enjoyed two loan spells at Sunderland. He also won 107 caps for the Northern Ireland national team.
- AFP
What were Evans' duties at Old Trafford?
After officially announcing that he had hung up his boots, Evans returned to his boyhood club almost immediately after leaving them as a player as he accepted the role of head of loans and pathways. The 37-year-old's job saw him work closely with United's director of football Jason Wilcox to enhance the progress of young players and help them become ready for the first team.
After accepting the role, Evans had said: "I want to officially announce my retirement from my playing career, not with sadness, but with pride, gratitude and excitement for the next chapter ahead. I’ll be forever indebted to the managers, coaches, staff and, of course, my team-mates, that I have had the privilege of working alongside throughout my 20 years in professional football. I am looking forward to working with the next generation of talented players to support them to reach their potential. Having had experience of loans myself, I know the crucial role that they can play within a player’s development."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Wrexham were linked with Evans
In April, Wrexham were keen on a move for the experienced defender, who was supposed to leave Old Trafford after his second spell at the club following the expiry of his contract. However, no such move materialised as the Red Dragons never formally approached the player, who later announced his retirement.
- Getty Images Sport
Will Evans return to Man Utd in future?
While there has been no indication from Evans' side that he would come back to Old Trafford in future, his former team-mate Wes Brown had backed him to become United manager someday. Earlier this season, Brown said: "Could Jonny Evans be a future Manchester United manager? It’s happened before with Ryan Giggs, Michael Carrick and Ruud van Nistelrooy getting chances. He has a calmness about him and he has been a great servant to the club and a fantastic professional. If he wants to go into management then he will give it everything and I’d love to see it. Giggs, Carrick and Ruud have been in the hotseat, sometimes it just takes a bit of luck and it will be a dream for all United players that go into management."
Advertisement