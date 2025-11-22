Getty Images
'Best decision ever' - John Terry reveals why he turned down big-money move to Chelsea's Premier League title rivals
Terry had the opportunity to join Chelsea's title rivals
It was back in 2009 when Chelsea went three consecutive seasons without the Premier League title after winning it in 2004-05 and 2005-06 back-to-back campaigns. They finished among the top three teams in each of those seasons but were struggling to get over the line.
At that point, another mid-table Premier League side, who were slowly growing in stature, were Manchester City after their high-profile takeover. City were signing big names like Robinho to strengthen and were reportedly also keen on bringing Terry to Etihad Stadium. However, the ex-England defender turned down their offer to prove his loyalty to the Blues.
'Committed rest of my career to Chelsea'
Speaking to Livesport Daily, Terry said: "I know Man City made a 29 million pound bid for me back in 2009/10 when Ancelotti was the manager. And as soon as Chelsea spoke to me about it, I was like, 'I don’t want to leave. I do not want to leave this football club. And if you want to sell me, then we have to have a different discussion because I don’t want to be here if you don’t want me.'
"And Roman was like, 'We want you. We want you to stay.' And I was like, ‘Well, 100% I want to stay, so let’s do a new contract.' And I signed a new contract, committed the rest of my career really to Chelsea and signed a five-year contract at the age of 29, which was the best decision ever."
Terry giving up on his dream to manager Chelsea
Quoted by the Daily Mail, Terry recently revealed his dream is to manage Chelsea, but he accepted that he may well have to admit defeat on that fantasy. He said: "I'm not sure it ever happens, to be honest. It's my one last dream I have at the football club. I've done everything at Chelsea. And for me now, the one thing that is missing is being the manager of the football club. That's why I went into coaching when I finished playing. My idea and dream was to learn my trade a bit. As a player, you retire after 22 years… Listen, 100 per cent, you learn enough to go into management. The level I played at and the managers I played under. But it doesn't give you the right you go into management at a certain level. You still have to learn and understand what it takes.
"There's a lot more that goes into the coaching side of it. So I went away and learnt my trade, I had some unbelievable times at Villa, I left Villa to be a number one, I thought I was ready. I think I'd be a really good number one, I enjoyed the coaching side of it. I want people around me that are better coaches than me. Then I could lead the dressing room and the team like I did [as a player]. That's what I did for 22 years at the club. I know I'd be good at it. Will I ever get the chance? I'm not sure, without doing the other bits. But when people tell you you've not got the experience, it's difficult to fathom."
Terry planning to take up League One job
Terry further claimed in the interaction that he could consider taking charge of a third-tier club in England as he added: "When I went into Villa I got great experience under Dean Smith and we got promotion, which was incredible. As an assistant coach in the Premier League and the experience I've had as a player and an individual captain in both Chelsea and England, I thought that would be enough to get me a job. I'm not saying a job in the Premier League or the Championship - but a job at League One level."
