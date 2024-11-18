Given his biggest opportunity, Scally reflects on his own path and his place in the USMNT narrative leading to the 2026 World Cup

Joe Scally, at his core, is the perfect complementary piece. That isn't meant as an insult. On the field, he's the type of player that you can plug into a defense just about anywhere and expect it to get better. Off the field, he's a heck of a teammate, one perfectly accustomed to answering questions about the more famous guys he shares the field with.

Yes, he grew up with Gio Reyna and, yes, they're still friends. Yes, he now plays with Christian Pulisic, who is, in fact, a very good player. And, no, he isn't upset or frustrated about being the guy so often asked to highlight how good those around him are. It's part of the job. Not the most glamorous part, but the life of a fullback is rarely glamorous.

That's the problem with being a complementary piece, though: your story is often told through the lens of others. It's told from the perspective of how you fit those around you. Scally's own Wikipedia page offers a glimpse into that fact. His "Personal Life" section only mentions that he's friends with Reyna. That's it.

Scally's story is a fun one, though, and it's one that, like his on-field role, often goes overlooked.

"If someone wants to talk to me, then talk to me," Scally tells GOAL. "I think as you get older, you start to stick up for yourself a bit more. When you're younger, you're not as confident in everything, but I always tell people that you can talk to me. If you have questions about other things, I'll always answer them. That's great, but you can also talk to me about me too, you know."

At just 21, Scally already has a World Cup and Copa America on his resume, with both serving as humbling experiences that now push him forward. As this new Mauricio Pochettino era begins, he's the U.S. men's national team's starting right-back, too, although he faces a fight to hold that spot on the road to 2026. On the club level, he'll make his 100th appearance for Borussia Monchengladbach this weekend, making him one of the youngest in Bundesliga history to reach that century mark.

Now in the midst of his biggest USMNT opportunity, Scally is reflecting on his own path, and his place in the narrative of Pochettino's squad leading to the 2026 World Cup.

"Playing for your country in a World Cup is definitely something that every person dreams about," Scally says. "For the next one, it's something that I have my eyes set on. Even just a little bit of a taste from the Copa America, when you hear the national anthem playing against another country, it's something that gets addicting. That's my main target."

Defending, his national team place, video games, his own peace of mind and, yes, the World Cup - Scally's ready to talk about himself as he embraces the biggest moments of his career.