Bellingham says no! Jobe rejects offer to follow brother Jude's journey to the Bundesliga after turning down Eintracht Frankfurt as Sunderland star's future remains unclear
Jobe Bellingham has reportedly turned down the chance to join Eintracht Frankfurt after viewing the German club's stadium and facilities.
- Bellingham rejects Frankfurt move
- Brother Jude made his name at Dortmund
- Speculation still surrounds Sunderland star's future