Jobe Bellingham makes bold future prediction at Borussia Dortmund & explains where he needs to improve

Despite his growing influence, Bellingham remains his own harshest critic. The 20-year-old has provided four assists but is yet to score a goal this term. Discussing his mindset, he said: "I have an internal purpose. Every day I want to get better. I want to win every game I play, get on the ball and show what I can do – physically and technically. I definitely want to get forward and contribute in the final third more. That's something I tell myself I need to do more. In the role I play, you have to be disciplined, think about your teammates and how your actions affect the team. I enjoy carrying the ball. I always tell myself I want to do it as many times as I can during a game."