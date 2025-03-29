Jobe Bellingham in talks with Bundesliga giants! Midfielder could follow in brother Jude's footsteps with Germany switch as RB Leipzig open discussions over summer move
RB Leipzig have held initial talks with Jobe Bellingham as they are determined to sign the Sunderland star in the summer.
- Bellingham could head to Germany in the summer
- RB Leipzig held talks with the youngster
- Bellingham's Sunderland contract expires in 2028