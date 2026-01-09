Getty Images Sport
Jobe Bellingham becomes 'training champion' of Borussia Dortmund as Jude's brother looks to turn nightmare BVB spell around
A difficult start to life in Germany
Following the path trodden so successfully by his older brother Jude, the expectation was that the younger sibling would seamlessly slot into the Bundesliga and continue the family tradition of dominating midfields across Europe.
However, the reality has been far harsher. Six months into his tenure in Germany, Bellingham has found the transition significantly more difficult than anticipated. While he has racked up 27 appearances across all competitions his output has been underwhelming. With just one goal and three assists to his name, the England U21 international has struggled to influence games in the way the Dortmund hierarchy had envisioned when they won the race for his signature.
For months, the word "flop" has been whispered in the corridors of the Westfalenstadion, with critics suggesting that the step up from the English second tier to the Champions League level was perhaps too steep, too soon. The weight of the Bellingham name has undoubtedly added a layer of pressure that few other young players have to endure, making every misplaced pass or quiet performance a headline event.
The 'training champion' fights back
Despite the external noise and the disappointing statistics, a new report from BILD suggests that the internal view of Bellingham is shifting from concern to cautious optimism. Far from downing tools or shrinking under the spotlight, Bellingham has reportedly impressed the coaching staff with his attitude behind the scenes.
The German outlet claims that Bellingham has been labelled the "training champion" of the squad. He is described as working tirelessly at the training ground, showing a level of professionalism and dedication that suggests he is desperate to turn the tide. Dortmund’s management are reportedly convinced that this work ethic will eventually translate into performances on matchdays.
Crucially, the club has identified a specific physical issue that they believe is holding him back. The report details that Dortmund staff believe Bellingham is currently "too massive." Having bulked up significantly to handle the physical rigours of the Championship with Sunderland, he has arrived in Germany with a frame that is perhaps too muscular for the technical, high-speed demands of the Bundesliga. The belief is that this extra muscle mass is hindering his agility and explosiveness—traits that made his brother Jude so unstoppable.
The physical transformation plan
The plan now is a targeted physical overhaul. Dortmund’s sports science department is working with Bellingham to reduce his muscle mass, streamlining his physique to help him become sharper on the turn and more dynamic in transition.
In the Championship, physical strength is often the primary currency for a midfielder. In the Bundesliga, however, the game is played at a breakneck pace where the ability to change direction quickly and press relentlessly is paramount. The feeling is that Bellingham is currently too heavy to fully utilise his natural pace, leaving him looking sluggish against nippier German midfields.
This specific focus on his body composition offers a tangible explanation for his struggles. It suggests that the issue is not a lack of talent or footballing intelligence, but rather a physiological adaptation that needs to occur. By shedding the "Sunderland bulk," the club hopes to unlock the agile, box-to-box midfielder they scouted so extensively. It is a process that takes time, but the fact that Bellingham is fully on board with the regime has encouraged the hierarchy.
Patience is the key at Dortmund
Dortmund have built their modern reputation on patience and player development. They are a club that rarely gives up on young talent quickly, and the "training champion" tag suggests they remain fully invested in the Bellingham project.
They have seen similar struggles before. Robert Lewandowski, Ilkay Gundogan, and even Henrikh Mkhitaryan all endured difficult first seasons at the club before exploding into world-class talents. The internal belief is that Bellingham is on a similar trajectory, a slow burner who requires time to adapt to a new country, a new language and a new tactical system.
For Bellingham, the positive spin from the German press will come as a relief. After months of doubts, the narrative is shifting from one of failure to one of potential redemption. If he can streamline his physique and translate his training ground dominance to the Signal Iduna Park pitch, the "nightmare" start will soon be forgotten. The second half of the season offers a clean slate, and with the club firmly in his corner, the younger Bellingham still has every chance to carve out his own legacy in yellow and black.
