A new job offer for Davide Ancelotti! Ex-Real Madrid assistant may step out of his dad's shadow with first head coach role with Spanish club set to open talks
Davide Ancelotti has a new job offer as a Spanish side targets the former Real Madrid assistant as their new head coach.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ancelotti set to stay in Spain for his first managerial role
- Has an offer from Spanish second division
- The 35-year-old started his career as a fitness coach